How to secure your Paris 2024 tickets and other things the horse world is talking about

First details of how to lay your hands on tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have been revealed. The equestrian events will be held in the grounds of the Palace of Versailles, with around 20,000 spectators for the Olympic dressage and showjumping, and up to 60,000 for the eventing. Fans hoping to snap up tickets can register from 1 December 2022 to 31 January 2023 for the random draw to buy ticket packs. A pack consists of three competition sessions, which can be customised so ticket holders can choose which events they wish to attend – subject to available seats.

An outstanding come-back from a fractured skull

When Carolyn Andrews realised the sound of hoofbeats on the road outside belonged to her own horse Firado II – known as “Wee Man” at home – who had jumped out of his field, she imagined the worst. While initially he appeared to have escaped unscathed from his little jaunt, when she came to ride him a few days later, it became clear all was not well. “We think he had a rotational fall and landed on his head,” explained Carolyn. “They said it might not heal and were unsure whether or not it would affect him, or if he might just be a happy hacker. But he’s been in the top three consistently since coming back. I am just so grateful every time I have him out that he’s still enjoying what he’s doing.”

Help for those struggling to pay their bills

Horse & Hound has investigated what help is available for those working in the equestrian and racing industries as the cost of living crisis continues to bite. The Blue Cross’s latest figures showed that more than 70% of those who had recently approached the charity to ask it to take in or help rehome a horse or pony cited personal or financial circumstances as the reason. “Some people we are speaking to are eating food from a food bank. Obviously horses are generally part of a family but if you can’t afford to buy food, horses have got to go,” said Annabelle Taylor, horse rehoming coordinator at Blue Cross.

