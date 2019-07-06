Household Cavalry enjoy a blast on Holkham beach

Equine and human members of the Household Cavalry have escaped London to enjoy their annual trip to Norfolk.

Horses and soldiers from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment (HCMR) have been letting off steam on one of the highlights of the summer training camp, the ride on Holkham beach.

“The beach ride is excellent for both soldier and horse in many respects, particularly for horse welfare as the salt water is hugely beneficial for any nicks and cuts the horses may have picked up,” said Life Guards Squadron Leader, Major Tom Seccombe.

“The soldiers build on their skills in a new environment and take on a challenge where they ride without saddles and improve their balance.

“The drills that we learn for The Queen’s birthday parade are put into action here when we go from trot to canter, ensuring we remain a cohesive unit.

“Riding on the beach improves the confidence of the rider in a wide open space, which has tangible, notable benefits for our horses when we are on duty in London at Horse Guards.”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today Behind the scenes with… The Household Cavalry Meeting the members of The Household Cavalry, Holly Kirkwood discovers the level of commitment it takes to be part of 7 things you might not know about the Household Cavalry’s annual trip to Norfolk In The Queen's 90th birthday year, the Household Cavalry's diary has been fuller than usual, so its annual trip to

Some of horses enjoy going out for a swim, while others prefer to stay in shallow water and the choice is up to them.

The ride is one of many activities that the regiment take part in during their time at Bodney Camp, which serves as their north Norfolk base.

But the training camp is no holiday — while there, the soldiers are put through a tough regime of equestrian and military skills, which also help to build bonds between horses and troops

These include learning and improving advanced riding techniques, weapons handling, farriery training, military fitness tests, participating? in tent pegging, sword, lance and pistol drill, cross-country riding and showjumping.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday