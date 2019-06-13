Horses rescued from horsebox overturned on top of a car

Two horses have been rescued from an overturned horsebox involved in a “difficult and challenging” recovery operation following a collision with a car.

Emergency services including Devon & Cornwall Police, Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service, the Highways Agency, paramedics and a vet attended the accident at the A39 between Barnstaple and Bideford on Tuesday (11 June) at 9.25am.

A spokesman for Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service said on arrival crews found the Iveco horsebox lying on its side while the car was trapped underneath.

The road was closed and three fire engines attended along with a heavy rescue vehicle, and a specialist rescue team from Barnstaple fire station.

A vet was on hand while the fire crew stabilised the horsebox and freed the horses using specialist animal rescue equipment.

The Alliance Road Policing Teams said on Twitter the incident was a “truly multi-agency operation” and thanked the public for their patience during the “difficult and challenging recovery operation”.

A spokesman for Devon & Cornwall Police said: “The female driver of the car and male passenger, a 13-year-old boy, have both been taken to North Devon District hospital. Injuries are not believed serious.”

The horses were freed by the fire crews at 2.11pm and transported from the scene under the supervision of the vet.

“Both horses were checked over by a vet and were fine,” said the police spokesman.

