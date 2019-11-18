Horseback nuns at Moulin Rouge take national championship win

A team of nuns dancing the night away at a burlesque club took the coveted British Riding Clubs Saddles Direct quadrille of the year title 2019.

The Cornwall Trec group beat three other teams in the final, at the Bury Farm all stars gala evening on 9 November.

The winning routine, “Sister Act at the Moulin Rouge”, told of nuns looking for excitement, finding the theatre and hitting the stage, impressing judges and crowds with a mid-performance costume change, and scoring 90%.

“It has been an absolute blast from start to finish with such great teamwork all the way through,” said team member Clare Champan. “We’ve made memories to treasure and I am so proud of our performance at the final. It all went to plan with great interaction and atmosphere from the crowd. That lap of honour has to be the best feeling in the world!”

Ingatestone & Blackmore RC finished second on 81.535 with a “Tribute to Spitfire Pilots”, in honour of Second World War pilots, to music by Vera Lynn, The D-Day Darlings and the Central Band of the Royal Air Force.

Previous winners Saffron Walden & District RC came third on 80.69% with “Leprechaun Shoemakers”, who store gold at the end of the rainbow, to Irish music including Riverdance.

Judge David Ingle of the Showing Council said he “thoroughly enjoyed” the experience.

“It was an absolute honour to be part of this wonderful event,” he said.

“To see the growth and development of the four teams at the final, having built on their routines and presentations from the selection trial, was very exciting and showed great dedication. My thanks must go to all the teams that took part as there were so many great moments along the way.

“I truly hope those who didn’t quite get where they wish to this time take time to reflect and come back stronger, with so much to build on for 2020. The winners really were outstanding and it was a pleasure to witness the performance.”

