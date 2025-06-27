Horse world is facing challenges – but weathering the storm





The most recent analysis of the equestrian industry shows the challenges the sector is facing – but also the resilience with which we are meeting them.

British Equestrian (BEF) has published the results of its 2024 “State of the nation” report, which “details a comprehensive analysis of the equestrian landscape across the UK”.

“Drawing on research and data from British Equestrian, our member bodies, industry partners and national statistics, the report is used to track trends, highlight challenges and shape strategic plans and projects for the year ahead to support a sustainable and inclusive future for the equestrian sector,” a BEF spokesperson said.

“The 2024 report builds on last year’s inaugural edition and reflects on sector progress, as well as drawing attention to opportunities for development to improve sustainability, resilience and inclusion across equestrianism.”

The report found that participation and engagement are increasing; membership of the 19 member bodies rose by 11.7% between 2023 and 2024, social media following by 13%.

Equestrian centres and charities are under pressure but resilient; riding school numbers are still under threat but more than half “express an interest and capacity to grow”.

The cost of living is still a concern, and the sector’s environmental sustainability is in focus.

The BEF’s social value research found significant physical, social and mental wellbeing benefits linked to riding, equestrian activities and equine-assisted therapy. The report identified workforce challenges, such as low pay, mental health concerns and non-compliance with the law, but when employment is good, there is a positive impact on staff.

Public trust

The report also cites World Horse Welfare research that found moderate public trust in equestrian sport, but that welfare ethics and accessibility are key areas to improve to maintain public acceptance.

“The report sets the foundation to build on projects and initiatives aligned with our five-year strategy,” the BEF spokesperson said. “Ongoing investment in research and improved data capture will enable more informed decision-making and allow for year-on-year tracking of trends that impact the equestrian community.”

Priorities for this year include calculating equestrianism’s overall social value, coming up with solutions to workforce challenges thanks to a new steering group, continued advocation for horse welfare and more research into riding schools to allow the BEF to provide tailored support.

“Data-driven insight gives us the foundation to take meaningful action,” said BEF head of participation and development Mandana Mehran Pour. “The findings provide a clear direction of how we can better support the people, horses and organisations that define our sector.

“By deepening our understanding through data, we’re able to plan more strategically, respond more effectively, better represent the industry and shape a more inclusive, sustainable and resilient future for equestrianism across the UK.”

The report concludes that it provides valuable insight into the landscape of the sector.

“There is both resilience and challenges faced by riding schools, horse owners and equestrian businesses amid a backdrop of economic pressures,” it states.

“The increase in participation rates and federation memberships signals a positive trend, yet the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and environmental impact poses significant threats to equine welfare and the sustainability of riding establishments. Enhanced data capture can facilitate deeper understanding of our audience, and a collective approach towards shared challenges is essential for maximum impact.”

BEF insight and research manager Abigail Bevan added that collecting and analysing data builds a full picture.

“This evidence base helps us track progress over time and shape the future of the sector,” she said.

