‘Not just numbers’ as owners cut back on food and energy to provide for their horses





Over a third of riders have cut back spending on food, and almost a quarter on dental care, for themselves to allow them to keep their horses.

The results of a nationwide census carried out by Harry Hall found that 64% of respondents had had to cut their spending elsewhere, and that 87% thought owning or caring for horses is getting harder.

The aim of the census, completed by 3,343 equestrians in the UK, 95% of whom owned or loaned at least one horse, was to “provide a deep dive into how equestrians are navigating economic challenges” to continue to ride.

“The results of the inaugural Harry Hall Horse census reveals what has been felt across the community for some time and shows the lengths equestrians are going to in the midst of the cost-of-living crisis that is impacting everyone,” said Harry Hall managing director Liz Hopper.

“Nearly a quarter of horse owners are reducing energy consumption in their homes to prioritise their horses’ care, while 88 percent have given up holidays altogether. Perhaps most concerning, a third of equestrians are cutting back on their own food to meet horse care expenses.”

Ms Hopper said the statistics “aren’t just numbers”.

“They represent real challenges facing our community. The census has made it clear that there are areas across the equestrian sector that require immediate attention and improvement to help ensure that all horses and riders are supported throughout their journey. At Harry Hall we aim to make horse ownership more affordable by providing products and services that lower that annual cost.”

As well as the 36% of respondents who have cut back their spending on food, and 24% on dental care, 28% have made cuts to spending on their cars and 24% on home energy spend, all to be able to keep their horses.

More than two thirds (67%) have cut back on competing and lessons but only 9% and 5% said they had cut back on routine vet and physio-type treatments and farrier care respectively.

One of those who has made sacrifices to care for her horse Rupert is Louise Biebly.

“Rupert is my world and my family,” she said. “Looking after him is my number one concern and affording him is my second. I’ve definitely noticed that costs across horse ownership have gone up. Personal things like going to the dentist and other general expenses have been put on hold and I will always cut my own costs and make personal sacrifices first, Rupert will never go without.

“Rupert is the one constant thing in my life that keeps me happy and although the cost of things rising can mean feeling the pinch, he is my priority.”

Ms Hopper added that the census shows it is “more important than ever for us to continue to support our customers by introducing innovative, new services and products, as we strive to make horse riding and ownership more affordable and accessible for everyone, so they don’t have to make sacrifices”.

