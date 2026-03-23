‘She is still fighting – and so are we’: next hours critical for neglected pony ‘left to die’ in field





An equine charity has said “the coming hours are critical” for a severely neglected and underweight pony who is having urgent veterinary care after she was “left to die” alone in a field.

Annie, an 11.2hh mare thought to be around three or four years old, was taken in by the Horse Trust after she was rescued from a field near Basingstoke by World Horse Welfare. She was found weighing 157kg and had a body score of 0.5 out of five.

“She was identified by colleagues at World Horse Welfare as the thinnest in the herd. Before they could return with police support, she was moved. The team believes she was deliberately dumped nearby to evade investigation,” said a Horse Trust spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Annie, named after the charity’s founder Ann Lindo, is “fighting for her survival”. She has a heavy lice infestation and suspected significant worm burden, and there are “concerns about further gastrointestinal disease”.

“Treating Annie is a delicate balance. Intervening too aggressively could overwhelm her system; moving too slowly could cost her life,” said the spokesperson, adding that the mare is on a 24-hour trickle feeding plan, but shows “very little appetite”.

Horse Trust veterinary director Nicola Housby-Skeggs said Annie is in “very poor condition” – and the team needs to establish whether this is owing to neglect or disease.

“Despite initial concerns, Annie’s first blood tests show she is not in foal. Early indications suggest she may already have had a foal, having likely been kept in a mixed herd with stallions from very early on,” said the spokesperson.

Horse Trust chief executive Jeanette Allen added that Annie had “clearly suffered horrific neglect and abandonment” – and was “so covered in lice that she had become severely anaemic”.

“During her first veterinary examination she was so itchy that as the vet ran their hands over her skin, Annie started nuzzling the handler in relief. Even the lightest touch caused clumps of hair to come away,” said Ms Allen.

“What struck us most is just how utterly exhausted she is. She is now somewhere quiet and comfortable with another pony nearby for company, and we are hoping she can finally begin to rest before the life-saving treatments ahead.

“She is in a dangerously bad state, but we are doing everything we can for her. Right now, hope and positivity are playing a very big part in her care.”

Annie remains under “constant supervision” and the Horse Trust team will do “everything in their power” for her, but the charity “estimates a low chance of survival”.

“She is lying down for periods and has already needed help to stand again. At this stage, the team is monitoring her moment by moment, as even small changes could signal rapid deterioration,” said the spokesperson. “The coming hours are critical.”

Jeanne said if Annie does not make it, “she will at least have known care, comfort and kindness”.

“That matters. But we are not there yet. She is still fighting – and so are we,” said Ms Allen.

Donations towards Annie’s care can be made via the Horse Trust.

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