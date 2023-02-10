Horse set alight in horrific attack finds new loving home





A young horse who suffered horrific injuries when he was deliberately set on fire has found a loving home.

In 2021 two individuals were captured on CCTV pouring flammable liquid over then two-year-old Pilgrim, who was tied to the railings of a garden in Dublin. The people, whose identities were obscured by hoods, then set him alight.

“Grainy CCTV footage documents the moment Pilgrim’s life changed for ever,” said a spokesman for the Blue Cross and the Dublin Society for the Protection of Animals (DSPCA).

“In a matter of moments, the undeserving and wholly innocent Pilgrim became a victim of truly horrendous suffering. His face, ear, neck, flank and hindquarters all suffered horrific burns.”

Pilgrim was taken in by the DSPCA and the charity’s veterinary team worked closely with equine vet specialists from the University College Dublin veterinary hospital to help manage his wounds, owing to their complexity.

“His head was very, very swollen and he was just completely shut down,” said Claire Owens, DSPCA equine welfare and rehoming manager.

“He’s a horse that taught me an awful lot of patience. His saving grace was his love of people and despite the burns, he loved being groomed, where it wasn’t sore. That’s how I taught him to stand, and was able to get a headcollar on; I just did that basic handling.”

Pilgrim was moved to the Blue Cross rehoming centre in Oxfordshire following his rehabilitation and has since found a home with Carol and her herd of five rescue ponies.

“A four-year-old with his kind of medical history, which means that he might never be able to do anything else in his life, needs a secure home. I thought it would suit him to come here where there was never going to be any pressure for him to do anything other than be a horse and be happy, which hopefully is what we’ve achieved,” said Carol.

Pilgrim has been with Carol for six months and has become more relaxed and “truly at home”.

“How could you not fall in love with him? He’s just gorgeous. He’s got such a lovely, open, forgiving nature despite what’s happened to him,” she said.

“His story made me think it’d be right to take him on because ponies can come here, and I just want them to live as naturally as possible. I don’t necessarily want them to do anything else. They already do a job for me by coming here and being themselves, and getting me outside, exercising, and spending time getting to know them. They heal us really.”

Carol is encouraging others to consider taking on a rescue horse or pony.

“What it brings is incredible,” she said.

Blue Cross horse welfare coordinator Jennifer Hubbard added that the charity was “horrified” when they heard Pilgrim’s story, and did not know what to expect when he arrived in their care.

“But he was such a gentle horse. We were able to help him recover and find him a home where we knew he would be loved and safe,” she said.

“We were so happy to find Carol and it’s wonderful to see how much Pilgrim has grown in his new home, and to see him getting on with the other horses. He clearly knows he’s in his forever home.”

