Horse put down and five people injured in road collision

A horse had to be put down and one was injured when the caravan they were pulling was involved in a road traffic accident.

Five people were also injured in the accident, on the A59 Worston Road, Chatburn near Clitheroe around 4pm on Friday (14 June).

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service said firefighters from Great Harwood and Clitheroe stations were called to the scene following reports of a collision involving a “traveller’s caravan” and a car.

“Unfortunately one of the horses died at the scene and the second horse was reported to have had an injured rear leg.”

The spokesman said the crews assisted paramedics with the injured people involved but no firefighting equipment was used at the incident.

A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said: “We had a number of resources on scene including a first responder, two air ambulances, three road ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, a senior clinician and a tactical commander.

“There were five patients: a young male patient and an adult female patient were airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. An adult male with serious injuries, an adult male with minor injuries and a female patient (age unknown) with minor injuries were taken to hospital by road ambulance.”

On a statement on Twitter a spokesman for Clitheroe Fire Station wished all those concerned a “speedy recovery, from all the emergency services involved.”

A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said police officers were called to the scene at 4.11pm and the road was closed for around two hours.

