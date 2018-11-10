Does your horse or pony deserve to be crowned a hero?

Owners across the country are being giving the opportunity to nominate their horses or ponies for a welfare charity’s annual award.

Blue Cross is calling for stories about “hero” pets as nominations open online for the 2019 Blue Cross Medal.

The Blue Cross Medal has celebrated “inspirational” pets for almost 80 years. The award was first given in 1949 to a dog called La Cloche, who saved his owner from drowning during World War II after a German torpedo hit their ship.

The award is open to all animals and the winner will be decided by a panel of judges including soap actress Hayley Tamaddon and Dr Dawn from TV programme Embarrassing Bodies.

Blue Cross chief executive Sally de la Bedoyere said: “Pets are amazing, they help us in so many ways, from rescuing us from loneliness to teaching us new things, and even saving lives. The Blue Cross Medal is a wonderful way to draw attention to the incredible things our pets do for us every day and to celebrate them. We’re very excited to hear all the amazing stories to be sent through and can’t wait to pick the next medal winner.”

Emmerdale and Coronation Street’s Hayley Tamaddon said: “Pets have always played a wonderful part in my life and I’ve been grateful to each and every one of them for it. The wonderful German Shepherd I had growing up called Sheeba would be my strong contender for the Blue Cross Medal nomination – she thought she was my bodyguard, she was always close by me and she made me feel so special and loved.

“Pets do so much for us and the Blue Cross Medal is all about celebrating that, so I would urge anyone with a special pet in their life to nominate them right away.”

Owners have until 15 February 2019 to nominate pets that have done something brave, life-changing partnerships, assistance animals and serving or working animals.

