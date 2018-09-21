‘Horse in a million’ put down after shocking attack at riding centre

A horse who was attacked during a break-in at a riding school has been put down due to his injuries.

Sam, a 19-year-old gelding, was one of three horses who were found injured at Epsom Riding School for the Disabled on 15 August.

Epsom RDA chairman Stella Milne said: “With broken hearts we have to share the news that Sam was put to sleep on 12 September, as a direct consequence of the injuries to his point of shoulder and barsa tendon and the infection and septicaemia which followed.

“Sam was on livery with Epsom RDA and is international para rider Wing Bo Chan’s horse. He was an amazing horse and took Bo to eight Olympic qualifiers for the Hong Kong team. They travelled all over Europe competing, Sam was her teacher and best friend throughout. They also competed in the UK under the Epsom RDA banner at para competitions.

“Sam not only taught Bo, but also some of our disabled riders and our coaches and accompanied several of our new ponies while in training on hacks around Horton Country Park.”

The centre said Sam was “a horse in a million and a true gentleman”.

“Sam was special and was known by many people in the RDA and equestrian world. He will be missed. Bo was with him the whole day and right to the end and beyond, we are all heartbroken for Bo,” said Stella.

Wing Bo Chan said: “Sam doesn’t hurt any more. He is galloping freely seeing all his old friends in the sky now.”

Therapy ponies Marigold and Buffy, who were also injured in the attack, have now finished their medication and the centre hope the ponies will return to fitness but Stella said the centre “won’t rush them”.

A spokesman for Surrey police said: “No arrests have been made at this time due to insufficient evidence and the case has now been filed pending any further information coming to light.”

Anyone with information should phone 101 and quote reference PR/45180087498.

