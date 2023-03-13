Horse death following hot air balloon gathering, and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Horse put down after hot air balloons flew over

The owner of a horse who had to be put down after he was panicked by low-flying hot air balloons says she has lost her best friend – as well as thousands of pounds. Andrea Cox spent months rehabbing her 17-year-old gelding Taffechan Dafydd after he broke his pedal bone during flights held in place of the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta (BIBF) in August 2021, but his condition worsened and she had to have him put down.

2. Horse jumps 1.35m oxer as wind takes the whole obstacle down

The weather on the Andalucia Sunshine Tour in Spain didn’t live up to its billing when strong winds kept competitors and organisers on their toes during the day’s showjumping classes. But it was British rider Will Walker who bore the brunt of a particularly strong rogue gust of wind while jumping a CSI4* 1.35m two-phase class with the 11-year-old gelding Ustino.

“A few jumps had been blowing over and I’d joked beforehand, ‘As long as it doesn’t happen as you’re coming towards a fence…’ and that’s literally what happened!” says Will.

3. Formal warning for vet who kicked horse

A vet who kicked and swore at a horse who had kicked him has been reprimanded and given a formal warning after he made “heartfelt apologies” for his behaviour.

The Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) disciplinary committee has published its findings and sanctions in relation to equine vet Samuel Hutton, a sole practitioner as Sheffield-based Hutton Equine Limited, and an incident in February 2021.

