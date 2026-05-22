Calling new riders: H&H would like your help in making the horse world a better place





Have you recently started riding? If so, the Horse & Hound team is keen to hear about your experiences so far, for a new product we are hoping to launch.

As part of plans to help make the equestrian world a more accessible and welcoming place for everyone, we are looking for new riders to help us.

Participants are asked to complete a very short survey and, if selected, would then take part in online focus groups or interviews in the next few weeks.

Take the survey

H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins said: “We all remember what it was like to first place our hand on a horse’s neck and sit in the saddle for the first time – everything from the faint smell of sweat, dust and saddle soap to the absolute joy of building a connection with these incredible, intuitive, beautiful animals.

“We want to encourage more people to experience riding and being around horses and to help address any issues they face.

“Horse & Hound is evolving, and we want our readers and users to help lead the way! Whether you are just starting your first few lessons or have been learning to ride for a while, we’d love to hear from you.”

Anyone who would like to be part of the project is invited to fill in the short online questionnaire to see if they would be a match for one of the focus group sessions.

“Thank you for helping us as we try to make the equestrian world accessible and welcoming for everyone starting their journey,” Sarah said.

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