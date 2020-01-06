‘We both hit the deck’: horse seriously injured in collision with car

Show producer Robert Shaw is recovering from injuries after the horse he was hacking was hit from behind by a 93-year-old driver on New Year’s Eve.

Robert was riding 14-year-old hunter Hugo and leading another horse when they were struck by the motorist on a broad stretch of road in Brough, near Hull.

The 18hh gelding sustained serious hind leg injuries in the accident, and is undergoing further investigation at Rainbow Equine Hospital.

“I was taking two of the hunters out for some exercise as we were supposed to be hunting on New Year’s Day, and thought we’d go for a tootle round the village,” said Robert.

“I was riding Hugo and leading another horse on the verge and it’s a wide stretch of road, you could fit four cars across it. I heard a beep behind me [from another motorist] and turned round to look and was then hit from behind. Hugo and I both hit the deck.”

Robert, who has fractured a rib and damaged his shoulder in the crash, said he immediately went to catch the horses.

“They took off through the village and I could see that Hugo was bleeding and I just wanted to get to him and get him back to the yard for the vet,” Robert said. “It didn’t kick in till afterwards quite how sore I was.

“I don’t like to be off work but I have had to get in staff to help with my own horses at home as I’m still in agony with my arm and rib.”

Hugo was bought as a six-year-old and shown in novice hunter classes to great success before going on to become the principal hunter of his owner Barbara Beercock.

Last year, after previously having tie-back operations, he underwent a tracheotomy and has been “really happy” since the surgery.

“He is a fantastic hunter and still young so we wanted to give him a chance,” said Robert. “He’s not had much luck this year — he is the most brilliant, sensible horse to hack out and I really hope he is going to be OK and the accident hasn’t affected him too badly.”

A spokesman for Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said they were the first to attend the scene at Cave Road in Hull shortly before 11am on 31 December.

A member of the fire service had come across the scene and called a unit from Brough station.

The spokesman said no rescue was required but personnel gave first aid to the driver before handing over to officers from Humberside Police.

The driver was treated with oxygen at the scene before being taken to Hull Royal Infirmary.

A spokesman for Humberside Police confirmed they had been called to reports that a horse had been injured after a car collided with it on Cave Road, Brough,

“Officers attended the scene and an investigation into the circumstances has been launched,” the spokesman said.

At this stage, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

