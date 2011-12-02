H&H investigates: low sales prices for our native breeds

Foals selling for less money than a copy of H&H.

Moorland breeders struggling to break even. Meat-men mopping up the unsold.

Concerns and stories about Britain’s native ponies abound.

With prices for some youngsters at rock-bottom, the H&H news team decided to take a look at the plight of our traditional mountain and moorland-bred ponies.

Don’t miss tomorrow’s H&H for deputy news editor Charlotte White’s investigation into how bad the market has become for Dartmoor, Shetland , Welsh and New Forest ponies – and what’s being done to help their breeders ride out the recession.

Don’t forget your copy of H&H, out 8 December.