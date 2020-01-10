H&H introduces paper magazine wraps as more businesses ‘go green’ *H&H Plus*

Environmental issues continue to be on the equine community’s radar with more “doing their bit” to reduce plastic use — as Horse & Hound starts to use paper packaging for sending out subscriber issues of the magazine.
Businesses say they are continuing to look at ways to be eco-friendly and introduce new steps with which everyone can be involved.
You might also be interested in…
How green is your yard? 6 budget-busting eco-friendly solutions
Eco-friendly design can be incorporated into everything from light bulbs to storage solutions — and it could save you money
Epsom racecourse gets “best green business award”
Epsom racecourse has received an award for its efforts to go "green"
Woman recycling rosettes into soft furnishings
Showing enthusiast Dawn Trimarco was moved to start her business by the sight of her “vast collection” of rosettes gathering
Newmarket muckheaps being used to provide energy
Stable waste created by the hundreds of racehorses based in Newmarket could soon be heating schools and hospitals
Safe, eco-friendly and budget-friendly: H&H’s stable and arena lighting tips
Does your stable and arena lighting system need an overhaul? Check out H&H’s top tips on the best and safest