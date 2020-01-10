Trending:

H&H introduces paper magazine wraps as more businesses ‘go green’ *H&H Plus*

Becky Murray

Environmental issues continue to be on the equine community’s radar with more “doing their bit” to reduce plastic use — as Horse & Hound starts to use paper packaging for sending out subscriber issues of the magazine.

Businesses say they are continuing to look at ways to be eco-friendly and introduce new steps with which everyone can be involved.

 

