H&H Festival of Eventing:‘I didn’t expect it in the slightest’ — new overnight leader in the 70cm

Claire Knight said it feels “fantastic” to move into the lead of the DriRug 70cm class at the H&H Festival of Eventing after today’s cross-country phase.

Cornwall-based Claire made the 600-mile round trip to attend the event for the second time having competed here in 2017. Claire had one of only two clear rounds inside the optimum time, 5 minute 38 seconds, with her 14.1hh mare Mango and moved up from seventh place on a dressage of 31.

Claire, who is a member of East Cornwall Riding Club, has owned Quantock moorland pony, Mango, for a year after buying her to event.

“When I came two years ago I was eliminated in the cross-country with my New Forest pony, Maid. She has been retired to stud and I didn’t have anything to come and compete last year,” Claire told H&H.

“Not long after I bought Mango I discovered she was a head-shaker so it can be a little bit difficult in the dressage phase but I do the best I can with her.”

Claire said she wasn’t feeling very confident after the dressage.

“The last event I took her to two weeks ago we had a set-back and were eliminated on the cross-country — she took a disliking to drops and ditches.

“Before the cross-country today I thought we’re going to go out and make it a confident round for her. After fence three, the step, I thought ‘we’ve got this’ and she was away! I loved my round, we had a great time.”

Claire goes into the showjumping tomorrow (27 May) on a lead of 0.5 penalties ahead of Claire Staniland and Cissy B who have moved up from 10th to second. Sally Pidsley and Tranwheal Tineth Moon produced a clear round but incurred 3.6 time penalties giving them a score of 34.35 to lie in third.

“It feels fantastic to move up to first – I didn’t expect it in the slightest. As long as I leave the showjumping to Mango, and don’t ride her too much into the fence or get carried away, we should be ok.

“Fingers crossed — I’d love to win but I’ll take whatever I can get. If I can stay inside the top 10 then fantastic. We love the event. There’s nothing left in Cornwall to do so we travel all this way and we’ve enjoyed it.”

