H&H Festival of Eventing : ‘he was fly-bucking in the warmup’ – Silver scoops 80cm title

It was all change at the top in a dramatic final to the Spillers 80cm class at the H&H Festival of Eventing as Serena Allery and Pocket of Silver produced a faultless clear round to claim victory.

Management accountant Serena, 34, sat in third place overnight after a clear cross-country round where she picked up 5.31 time penalties to add to her dressage of 28.5. An unfortunate three poles down slid overnight leader Clare Drury and Kingsleypark Panther to seventh place, clearing the way for Serena.

N.B: Please be patient while the video below loads

Serena told H&H it felt amazing to win with her 10-year-old Irish sports horse Silver who she has owned for nearly two years.

“I’m so excited to win, but I’m really sorry for the rider who had the amazing dressage and dropped three poles [Clare Drury]. Everyone has done so well all weekend,” she said.

“Coming into the showjumping I was a bit nervous knowing we were in third as I know Silver can drop a pole.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Serena said Silver’s dressage was “pretty good” for the excitable gelding.

“In the cross-country we were doing fly-bucking in the warm up which was interesting. In the round he was a bit strong to start with so I like to settle him. He can go very green on you, very suddenly and goes from ‘I know what I’m doing to no I don’t!’. I was a bit worried with the water he might go ‘what’s that?’ so we trotted through so that we didn’t have a silly stop.

“I’d rather he was sensible and learning. He got a bit strong coming out of the arena at the end of the cross-country so I brought him back and said ‘stop running away with me’ – I wanted a nice jump at the end.”

Serena tries to keep Silver’s focus by talking to the gelding throughout their rounds.

“It helps him concentrate on me. I’ve found he can forget he has a rider on his back if you’re not careful so I have to talk to him in the showjumping and cross country – that’s a strategy of ours, and it helps me breathe a bit.

“We’re going to do a bit more training and work on the napping. He needs to be a bit more confident, although he’s strong and bold he’s not the most confident horse. He’ll whinny out on cross-country and that’s him telling you he’s worried. I want to aim for the British Eventing (BE)80 championships this year if we can.”

Article continued below…

Serena said winning the event has been Silver’s biggest achievement.

“It’s been a really friendly atmosphere, I’ve made some new friends who have been cheering me on. We’ve had so much fun,” she said.

Deborah Burrell and Imperial Tangle, who produced a clear round showjumping, finished in second place on final score of 33.77 after a dressage of 28.5, and 5.27 cross-country time penalties. Melanie Gatt, a former 70cm H&H Festival of Eventing winner, came in third place finishing on her dressage of 30.5 after clear rounds cross-country and showjumping.

Don’t miss the full report from the H&H Festival of Eventing in Horse & Hound magazine — on sale Thursday, 6 June.