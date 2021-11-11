Mingle with equestrian stars – get your H&H Awards tickets now





The nominations are complete, the votes have been counted, and the Horse & Hound team is very much looking forward to revealing who has won at the glittering Horse & Hound Awards ceremony, in partnership with NAF, at Cheltenham racecourse on 1 December. And you could join us on the night.

We’re inviting a select number of readers to enjoy mingling with the great and the good of the equestrian world by attending this exclusive black tie event in person, giving you the chance to watch the winners being crowned live and join in the fabulous celebrations afterwards.

For just £250 plus VAT per person you’ll enjoy a champagne reception, half a bottle of wine, a three-course dinner with petit fours, and access to the after party, as well as the entire glittering awards ceremony. Or if you’d like to get a group together for a truly fabulous and unforgettable night out, then tables of 10 cost £2,250 plus VAT.

Tickets are limited, so if you are interested, we recommend you don’t delay. To book your place visit: www.hhawardsuk.com/tables

The event is being hosted in The Centaur room at Cheltenham Racecourse, Prestbury Park, Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, GL50 4SH. The drinks reception will get underway at 6pm, followed by dinner, the glittering awards ceremony and glamorous after party, with carriages at 1am.

Horse & Hound Editor-in-Chief Sarah Jenkins said: “We’re happy to be able to open this event to at least a small number of our readers this year, for those who wish to come and support their friends and loved ones who have been nominated by the public and shortlisted for these prestigious awards.

“Those shortlisted have received a record amount of votes, and so we know there is really strong support for everyone at the top of their game who made the top four in each category. The event is always an enjoyable celebration, and it is great to be able to increase numbers a little this year to enable more supporters to watch their heroes being crowned in person.

“We really look forward to seeing some of you there.”

Book your place at: www.hhawardsuk.com/tables