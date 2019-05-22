Help! 80s pop icons come face to face with National Hunt stars

It was just like any other day – on the one hand, a Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning former racehorse, on the other, a 1980s pop duo.

Lord Windemere, who won almost £500,000 in his career on the track, accompanied by the illustrious Jack The Giant, came face to face with singers Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward at the National Stud.

The prestigious new equine arrivals at the stud made time in their no doubt busy schedules to greet the popsters, who are due to play Newmarket racecourse on 9 August.

Discover Newmarket manager Megan Pollexfen said: “We are thrilled Bananarama had the chance to meet our newest arrivals at the National Stud. It was fantastic to show Sara and Keren our glorious town and everything it has to offer, and we look forward to welcoming members of the public on the National Stud Tour to meet these two National Hunt heroes.”

Newmarket visitors are invited to meet 13-year-old Lord Windemere, whose Gold Cup win came in 2014, and 17-year-old Jack The Giant, who won nine times under Rules, following this up with showing success and turning his hoof to dressage.

National stud director Tim Lane said: “We are thrilled to have Jack The Giant and Lord Windermere join us. Jack The Giant came to us through Sophie Henderson and Di Haine. He was a great racehorse and excelled in the Retraining of Racehorses divisions.

“Lord Windermere of course is a Cheltenham Gold Cup winner and a real character. [His former trainer] Jim Culloty was delighted to hear Lord Windermere would be coming here. I’m sure they will both prove very popular with the tours.”

