Heartbreak as horse put down after bypass collision with car

A horse who unseated his rider on a bridleway suffered fatal injuries in a collision with a car on a dual carriageway.

The rider from Cottagers Plot Equestrian in Grimsby, north Lincolnshire, fell from her 16hh gelding on Saturday (19 October). He travelled nearly two miles to the A46, where he collided with a car.

A Humberside Police spokesman said the driver was shaken but not injured. The gelding suffered serious injuries and was put down by a vet at the scene.

Yard owner Sophie Brown told H&H the teenage rider was uninjured in the incident.

“The horse went straight past the yard on to the main road. The poor lady driving was an innocent by-passer and it just happened to be her car,” she said.

“You never wish for anyone to witness something like this. The road is beside a Morrisons supermarket so it was very distressing for the public.”

Sophie said the community has pulled together to support the horse’s owner.

“The has been a huge positive response from the public and they have been really supportive. On the day staff from a nearby McDonalds brought out hot drinks and provided water – people were helping in any way they could,” she said.

“People have been coming to the yard with cards for the owner and a lady dropped off some flowers. It has really pulled the yard together and everyone is working together as a team.”

