



It has been said that a definition of true greatness is not necessarily just to succeed, but to pick yourself up from a devastating knock and come back better.

French rider Kevin Staut and Scuderia 1918 Viking d’La Rousserie suffered a mishap in the triple combination on day one of competition at the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships, and were eliminated when Kevin fell.

But the rider, who has a team Olympic gold and two world team silver medals under his belt, showed his world class by jumping a fantastic clear round the next day, helping secure France’s silver-medal position going into tonight’s (12 August) team final.

“Yesterday was so disappointing,” he said. “We didn’t understand what happened really; you watch again and again, not to make more pain than I had but just to try to have a technical explanation.

“I think the horse arrived in the combination a little bit too short from the A-B, touched the pole with his head, before the take-off, and he was completely shocked. But today was a new day, coming back and trying to feel how the horse could react and produce and it was amazing.”

Kevin said he had “about five different plans” according to how the 13-year-old selle Francais gelding coped on his return to the ring yesterday, adding: “I had not so much to think about, just trying to be focused on my horse, trying to leave every stride with him. [I wanted to] have a plan for my course but also be aware that with what happened yesterday, maybe he would be a bit worried; he was not but I had to.

“We are a couple. Honestly the horse was with me every stride; he was focused, he was giving his best at every jump. Even after the last oxer I felt it was like this with him. He was ‘Are you sure it’s finished?’ It’s so emotional to have this type of feelings, unbelievable. And I’m so happy today.

“He was brave; the horse is fantastic and he proved it. When you have a horse like this, it’s also easier to come back with your mind.”

There was reference made to the Rio Olympics, where the French suffered drama after drama, including one team horse suffering a hock micro-fracture, another going down with a bout of colic and a third pecking on landing leading to a rider fall — but they rallied to take the gold.

“We love to be cut everywhere and come back better!” Kevin said. But I think when you have a few soldiers in your team, for sure they become better when they feel the pressure is coming. And we had the pressure today, and we did well and we have to continue with this same team spirit. Now we’re focusing on tomorrow.”

The French are just behind leaders Sweden in the World Showjumping Championships team competition, which will be decided tonight.

You might also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.