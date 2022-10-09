‘He came untouched from the field two years ago’: miniature stallion wins his first HOYS tri-colour





After showing all morning on the final day of the 2022 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS), a family from Wales had their winning moment when their miniature horse Amblynn Tiramisu (Teddy) lit up the TopSpec Arena and secured his first HOYS miniature horse of the year championship.

Charlotte Leonard was handing the Power Bucks Minotaur five-year-old, who qualified for the HOYS miniature horse of the year final at Royal Bath & West.

“He came untouched from the field two years ago,” revealed Charlotte. “This is his first ever visit to HOYS, and my first HOYS championship win.”

Charlotte found Teddy on an advert on the sales site Preloved.

“He’s a little showman,” said Charlotte, who breeds on a small scale and shows the breed alongside ridden horses and ponies. “He loves the job and he rises to the occasion in the ring.”

Charlotte paid tribute to her late father after her win, who died suddenly five weeks ago.

“This means the result is all the more special to us,” said Charlotte, who was joined by her mother, Helen, her husband, James, her daughter, Lily, and family friends at HOYS.

Teddy was the third horse the family had shown at the NEC today.

“We had a show hunter pony and a ridden coloured horse here, too; it’s been a very busy day but it’s been worth it,” she added. “Showing is a family affair for us. I’ve shown since I was three and winning here has been my forever dream.”

You might also be interested in…

FREE £10 M&S giftcard with Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions for a limited time ‘That was the most magical moment’: Jo Bates takes HOYS hack spoils with young mare Dales stallion performs like a ‘true superstar’ to be crowned HOYS M&M champion

Don’t miss a second of the action from HOYS on HorseandHound.co.uk with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited websitesubscription. Join now. Plus enjoy our full 22-page HOYS magazine report, including in-depth analysis of all the showing and showjumping, plus exclusive comments, on sale Thursday 13 October