Eventing ‘over’ at major championship venue after payment dispute





International eventing will no longer take place at a historic venue that has hosted world and European Championships.

Le Grand Complet horse trials at Haras du Pin in France “is over”, said a statement on the event’s social media this week (9 February).

Haras du Pin was home to the 2023 European Eventing Championships – where Ros Canter led the Brits to double gold – and the 2014 World Equestrian Games.

“The end of this beautiful journey allows the members of the [organisers] Ustica office to thank the private partners who have followed them in this epic event in the service of our sport,” said the statement.

“It is also an occasion to congratulate the flawless commitment of the hundreds of volunteers present at our side, loyal pillars without whom nothing would have been possible.

“From our Manchois meadows [where the event started] to European medals, it’s thanks to you, your crazy energy and smiles that we’ve been able to climb mountains.

“We will keep in our hearts our beautiful encounters and hope that you will distill your talent on other competition grounds.”

Last year, H&H reported that the 2024 event had been cancelled owing to a dispute over money.

At the time, Le Grand Complet president Valérie Moulin said that the “passion is still absolutely there” from Ustica’s members and that they hoped to “deliver news in 2025 of its return to Le Pin, or its movement elsewhere”. The venue, too, added that it was “ready to welcome Ustica in 2025”.

International showjumping and driving events, which have different organisers, are scheduled to go ahead at Haras du Pin in 2025.

