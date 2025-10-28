Riding instructor and woman who had ‘threesome’ with underage girl sentenced





A riding instructor and a woman who had a “so-called threesome” with an underage girl have been sentenced.

Guy Simmonds, a 37-year-old from Undy, and 26-year-old Lauren Jarvis, from Newport, were found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with a child, at trial in August. They were sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on 24 October; Simmonds was jailed for eight years and three months and Jarvis given a suspended sentence.

The court had heard that Simmonds and his co-defendant had, although they were aware of the victim’s age, engaged in the “threesome” at the woman’s home in January 2024.

“The jury were also read text messages between the two defendants which showed them agreeing to a ‘pact of silence’,” a spokesperson for Gwent Police said.

The officer in charge of the case, DC John-Paul Velasquez-Cripps, said: “Thanks to the bravery of the victim in coming forward and her strength throughout the investigation and trial, someone who exploited a child for their own benefit is behind bars.

“The calculating actions of the defendants demonstrated that they were aware that the victim was underage and what they were doing was wrong. From Simmonds staggering his arrival at the property to avoid raising suspicion to him discarding his phone and their pact of silence.

“They have shown no regard for the emotional impact their actions have had on the victim; however, I hope that today’s sentence provides the victim in this case some sense of justice.”

Simmonds was also found not guilty of five counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child.

Anyone who is, or knows, a victim of sexual abuse can report it by calling police on 101, or calling 999 in an emergency. Reports can also be made anonymously via Crimestoppers.

