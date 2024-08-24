‘The biggest smile’: grandmother who skydived aged 70 has first horse ride at 82





A grandmother who had only ever ridden a donkey on Skegness beach has had her first ride on a horse at the age of 82.

Barbara Heslip, who lives in Kiwi House Care Home in Derby, had celebrated her 70th birthday by doing a parachute jump, so she felt it was time to make her riding dream come true – and she is now planning her next adventure.

“This unforgettable experience, made possible by the care home’s ‘Make a Wish’ program, is proof that it’s never too late to saddle up and chase your dreams!” a spokesperson for the care home said.

“Barbara had been counting down the days all week, eagerly anticipating her adventure. When asked if she had ever ridden a horse before, she chuckled and said ‘the closest I’ve come was riding a donkey on Skegness beach’. But if you know Barbara, you know she’s not one to back down from a challenge – this is the same woman who celebrated her 70th birthday with a parachute jump! Now, at 82, Barbara decided it was time to add horseback riding to her list of adventures.”

The spokesperson said Barbara, who has also abseiled down cliffs and ridden an ostrich, arrived at Wenlo Riding for the Disabled Association group, near Loughborough, “with her signature enthusiasm”.

“Mounted on a beautiful horse named Hilary, Barbara rode around with the biggest smile on her face, cheered on by friends who wouldn’t have missed this moment for the world.”

Barbara said she was nervous at first as she did not know what to expect, “but I thoroughly enjoyed the experience!”

“I’m going to have a nice hot shower this evening and then think about what my next adventure might be,” she said.

Care home manager Jeanette Heath said the staff believe everyone should leave lives “filled with fun and excitement, no matter your age”.

“Barbara’s incredible spirit and zest for life are exactly what we celebrate every day,” she said. “We’re over the moon to have made her horse riding dream come true!”

