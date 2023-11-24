Seriously injured rider moves hospitals to specialist spinal unit closer to home





Seriously injured jockey Graham Lee has moved to a spinal unit, where he will stay for the foreseeable future.

In a statement released today (24 November) the Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) said the 47-year-old Irish rider is no longer in intensive care.

Graham was unseated from Ben Macdui at Newcastle racecourse on 10 November and taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary Hospital in Newcastle with a neck injury.

“Graham Lee has now moved to the spinal unit at James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, where he will remain for the foreseeable future,” the IJF said.

“He is no longer in ITU but remains on a ventilator, albeit this can be reduced from time to time. His cervical injury, which was to C3/C4, means that his movement is affected.”

Graham had surgery on 14 November, to stabilise the fractures in his cervical spine and further protect his spinal cord.

A fundraising page set up by Graham’s 18-year-old daughter, Amy Lee, raised more than £80,000 for the Injured Jockeys Fund within days. Just over a week later, the total is nearly £155,000. Amy said she was sharing every message and donation with her father.

The IJF added today: “His family are pleased that he is now nearer home and remain grateful for the constant support.”

Graham had more than 1,000 winners over jumps before he switched to the Flat, including the Grand National on Amberleigh House in 2004.

