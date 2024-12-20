‘This is an offence’ Government warning to riders after imported equine ulcer drugs worth thousands seized

Thousands of doses of omeprazole and sucralfate used to treat equine gastric ulcers and sent from the US to the UK have been seized – as owners are reminded that it is an offence to import such drugs into the country.
In October and November, Veterinary Medicines Directorate officers, working with Border Force, seized “more than 13,000 unauthorised horse medicines sold illegally online”.
“The Government agency received intelligence that these products were being illegally sold and imported via an equine Facebook group and via Abler’s website,” a spokesperson for the VMD said.
The medicines were seized under the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013, as amended.
“The VMD would like to remind horse owners and equine vets that it is an offence to advertise unauthorised products online, it is an offence to import unauthorised veterinary medicines into the UK, it is an offence to administer unauthorised medicines to your horse, and this will also invalidate your insurance,” the spokesperson said.
“The ingredients of unauthorised veterinary medicines may be unknown, and could therefore pose a risk to animals. Veterinary medicines should only be sourced from a VMD registered online retailer.”
The VMD had previously published seizure notices, for shipments of omeprazole and sucralfate destined for residential addresses across England, Scotland and Wales.
As an example of the value of the products seized, one shipment of sucralfate and omeprazole would have cost about £400.
H&H has approached Abler for comment.
