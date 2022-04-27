Good employers, top riders’ first ponies and other things the horse world is talking about





Good bosses

H&H has been contacted by a number of former grooms who wanted to share their experiences in the industry, and why they no longer work with horses. But we have also spoken to good employers, who want people to realise there are top bosses out there — and what equestrian bosses should be thinking about to retain good staff.

Starting out on horseback

“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger” has never rung so true when it comes to some top riders’ early equestrian memories on ponies… we find out from professionals from across the disciplines about their earliest equine partners. From Zara Tindall’s Shetland Smokey to the mare who gave Trevor Breen’s mother “heart failure” at shows, we learn about the ponies who made the pros

Eventing proposals

H&H columnist Mark Phillips asks what riders want before Badminton — but also worries about the model of British Eventing (BE). “Fifty years ago, we started with hunter trials and riding club events and progressed to BE, at the 3ft 7in novice level, when we were ready. Then in came BE100, BE90 and BE80, and hunter trials and their like declined. The BE business model exploded, more than doubling membership. Now we are in 2022, post-Covid and with 10% inflation staring us in the face. The grassroots riders can now achieve the same recreational pleasure at a much lower price elsewhere – it’s no surprise that BE membership is plummeting annually, while unaffiliated series such as the Cotswold Cup gain momentum.”

