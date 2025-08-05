{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Gold medals for Great Britain, a showjumping legend turns 70, and other things the horse world is talking about

Horse & Hound’s daily debrief, brought to you every weekday
    • British pony showjumpers win gold

    Congratulations to the British pony showjumping team, who pipped Ireland to the team gold medal at the pony European showjumping championships at Le Mans, France, at the weekend. Great Britain’s quartet of Darcy Breen (One Saharah), Hollie Gerken (Galaxy V), Nellie Lock with Catho Van De Langvelden Z and Sophia Rogers on Neil 55 had to jump off against the Irish to secure the European championship crown. Darcy went on to win individual silver behind Ireland’s Cian McMunn and Esperando SK, while Sophia narrowly missed out on bronze.

    Find out how the competition played out

    Happy 70th birthday, John Whitaker

    When we contacted the great and the good of the showjumping world for their birthday messages for John, we were blown away by how many people wanted to take part . The resulting article is a fantastic read, whether you enjoy it in the physical magazine or online, and demonstrates in what high regard his fellow riders hold this special individual.

    John Whitaker and Equine America Unick Du Francport help Great Britain win the Hickstead Nations Cup for the first time since 2010

    Read what John’s fellow riders had to say

    ‘I owe him more than I can put into words’

    A brilliant multi-talented horse who has represented his country in Nations Cup teams across two disciplines – eventing and showjumping – has retired from sport. British showjumper Will Fletcher has decided that it is time for 20-year-old Persimmon’s competition career to come to a close.

    William Fletcher and Persimmon.

    Will Fletcher and Persimmon in action at Hickstead.

    Before joining Will in 2017, the Salute RP x Indorado gelding won team silver and finished fourth individually at the 2015 European Championships at Blair Castle and took the runner-up spot at Bramham CCI3* (now CCI4*-L) with Kitty King. He also took Will to his first Europeans, his first senior Nations Cups and first international grand prix win.

    Read full tribute

    H&H website editor
    Carol is an experienced journalist and editor, who is also a passionate amateur rider and dedicated horse owner, having ridden since childhood. She has a particular interest in the emotional well-being and ethical training of horses, alongside veterinary matters, having garnered extensive first-hand experience of numerous equine health conditions through more than 30 years of horse ownership.
