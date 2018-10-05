€3.2 million filly breaks Irish records at Goffs Orby sale

A record price of €3.2 million (£2.82m) was paid for a yearling at Goffs Orby Sale.

Phoenix Thoroughbreds are the proud new owners of the top lot, a filly by Galileo out of Green Room, who was the highest priced filly ever sold at Goffs.

The yearling, lot 318, was consigned by Ballylinch Stud on behalf of breeders Vimal and Gillian Khosla.

“We are delighted — there’s a little amount of relief as well, but we are delighted,” Ballylinch’s John O’Connor told Goffs TV guest presenter Rishi Perisad after the auction.

“We expected her to sell well and we are delighted to get the job done. It’s a little bit like watching a play unfolding in a certain sense, but it is our job to be professional and not to get too excited.

“We are delighted for [the breeders]— they are lovely owners who really love their horses, they want everything done really well, so they deserve every success they get.”

Amer Abdulaziz of Phoenix Thoroughbreds confirmed the filly will go into training with Karl Burke in Yorkshire, who trained her half-brother Lord Shanakill.

“A filly like that… you won’t get anything like it for the next 10 to 15 years,” he said. “She’s by a top sire who is getting old, out of a broodmare who has produced a lot of winners. She’s an amazing filly, it will be nice to have her racing in Phoenix colours.

“It was definitely love at first sight, I saw her this morning for the first time. I thought ‘let’s see her walk’ and she walks so athletically, like a beautiful lady, and that’s how it should be with these top fillies.”

Phoenix Throughbreds also bought lot 165, a Galileo sister to Alice Springs presented by Glenvale Stud, for €2 million (£1.76m) as well as four others on their successful Irish shopping trip.

The turnover, average and median prices were all up on the 2017 sale.

Goffs chief executive Henry Beeby said the sale reached “unprecedented heights”.

“To set a new record for a yearling filly at an Irish sale at €3.2 million was the highlight of a sale of tremendous highs,” he said.

“We are indebted to our vendors without whom we are nothing and I would especially single out Vimal and Gillian Khosla, the breeders of the top lot.

“[They] placed their faith in the Goffs service and were rewarded with the highest yearling price in the world so far this year for their gorgeous filly, who was so well presented by Ballylinch Stud.

“In addition we would like to extend our thanks to Ciaran Conroy’s Glenvale Stud and the vendors of the ‘other’ Galileo filly whose price of €2 million was also something quite special.”

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

Mr Beeby added Goffs took the “conscious decision” to tighten catalogue numbers this year to “really focus on quality”.

“Our vendors sent us a stellar selection and we were delighted to welcome so many major buyers to Kildare Paddocks over the last few days,” he said.

“That HH Sheikh Mohammed made his first visit to Goffs for 13 years was a huge vote of confidence in Irish bloodstock and he joined his brother HH Sheikh Hamdan who has been such a great supporter for so many years.

“Our leading buyers Phoenix Thoroughbreds were a revelation in the sales ring and we hope their bold bidding is rewarded with top level success on the racecourse in future years.

“They have been a pleasure to do business with and their enthusiasm is infectious.”

He added thanks to MV Magnier, Coolmore and “each vendor of every lot” for choosing Goffs.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday