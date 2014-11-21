Sale of Frankel filly breaks Irish record at €1.8m

A filly by Frankel has fetched €1.8m (£1.4m) — and was a record Irish sale.

The foal (pictured) was sold at the Goffs sale in Ireland yesterday (Thursday 20 November) and was also the most expensive foal sold in Europe in the past decade.

The filly is out of 10-year-old chestnut mare Finsceal Beo (by Mr Greeley and out of Musical Treat).

She was consigned by the Al Eile Stud and bought by Dermot Farrington Bloodstock for an unnamed Irish client.

“Sensational. Amazing. Historic,” said Henry Beeby of Goffs.

The filly is sister to leading Derby hope Ol’Man River, and was always going to be the jewel in the crown of the lots on offer.

Ol’ Man River — by Montjeu — also a fetched a hefty sum at sale — going for €.2.85m as a yearling at Goffs last year.

The total of Finsceal Beo’s progeny has now reached €5.45m. The mare won the 1,000 Guineas and Irish equivalent in 2007 when trained by Jim Bolger.

Although a high price, the European record for a foal belongs to Mr Typhoon — half sister to Galileo and Sea The Stars who sold for €1.8m at Tattersalls in 2002.

Frankel retired unbeaten in 14 races in 2012 and now stands at his owner Prince Khalid Abdullah’s Banstead Manor Stud, commanding a fee of £125,000 a cover.

The first offspring of the famous sire was sold for £1.15m in London at the Goffs sale in June.

The unnamed colt was sold along with dam, Crystal Gaze, at the inaugural Goffs London Sale, held at Kensington Palace.

The pair were bought by MV Magnier of Coolmore. The colt was born on 18 March and was consigned by Tweenhills Farm and Stud.

Four more Frankel foals will go under hammer next week 26 November – 29 November at Tattersalls in Newmarket.