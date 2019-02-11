Germany leads the way to World Cup final, British and Irish miss the cut

German showjumper Daniel Deusser heads to the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup Final as the overall leader of the Western European League after winning the 13th and concluding qualifier in Bordeaux on Saturday (9 February).

Riding Tobago Z, the horse he intends to take to Gothenburg in April to bid for his second World Cup title, 37-year-old Daniel produced the winning round in a six-way jump-off to land his third qualifier of the season.

“Personally, it’s not important to go there as the leader as the World Cup final starts from zero and we have to jump well there for three days, but it gives me a good feeling as we head there,” said Daniel, who tops the leaderboard with an impressive 99 points.

The top 18 riders from the Western European League are eligible for the World Cup Final and completing the top three in the overall standings are Christian Ahlmann of Germany with 72 points and the current world number one and two-time winner of the World Cup, Steve Guerdat, on 65 points.

Also among those with a ticket to Gothenburg are Belgium’s Pieter Devos, Frenchman Kevin Staut and Swiss rider Martin Fuchs. Three Swedish riders will be contesting the Final on home soil — Henrik von Eckermann, Peder Fredricson and Irma Karlsson.

However, despite a handful of British and Irish riders contesting this year’s World Cup series, none made the top 18.

Ireland’s Denis Lynch finished closest in 23rd spot on 25 points, with his countryman Bertram Allen not far behind on 22 points.

Best of the British riders was William Whitaker, who gained the maximum 20 points on his sole start at Olympia, where he won with Utamaro D’Ecaussines.

