‘This horse is an expert here’: comeback king earns fairytale ending in Blair Castle Horse Trials CCI4*-S





It was a fairytale ending for Frenchman Astier Nicolas and his comeback king Babylon De Gamma as they reclaimed their Land Rover Blair Castle Horse Trials CCI4*-S crown.

Astier and the 11-year-old Selle Francais gelding jumped clear and were one of only two combinations inside the 6.45min time allowance. They finished the competition on a score of 27.2, having just picked up 1.2 time-penalties in the showjumping phase yesterday (27 August) to add to their 26.0 dressage.

Babylon De Gamma spent almost a year out after recovering from hoof surgery and Blair Castle Horse Trials marks his first major competition return. The combination are no strangers to the event, having won the CCI4*-S in 2019. They were also second in 2021.

“This horse is an expert here,” Astier told H&H, who added his round was “very good” despite questioning yesterday how Babylon De Gamma would cope with the hills in his first international competition since his return.

“He’s only done an intermediate event in preparation and I’m surprised by his fitness. He’s done very good and I couldn’t ask for more. It’s great to find him back at this level and see what he’s got in his guts. He’s been training but nothing replaces a good course.”

The course produced notable problems with a number of falls, run-outs and retirements as riders tackled the 32 jumping efforts. The two big combinations at fence 4 (British Eventing Support Trust Parallels) and 7AB (Defender Log & Brush Parallel) asked tough questions right from the off. Competitors then made their way up the hill to tackle another two combinations; fence 9AB (Table & Corner), fence 12ABC (Taiga Upland Arrowhead, Step & Well) before going back down the hill. They faced another combination at 18ABC (Defender Hanging Log & Arrowheads), and the third last fence, 20ABC (Defender Seal & Angled Brushes) left absolutely no room for error and really tested what the horses had left in the tank.

“It’s a meaty course. There’s enough to do,” said Astier.

“At the bottom it’s combination, combination, turning, going up the hill. When you reach the top you’ve got a very serious, if not the most serious, combination (12ABC). It just never gives the horses a break. That’s why it’s caused trouble – it’s intense like many four-stars, but obviously with the hills it’s more testing.”

Oliver Townend had previously said he would not run Sir John Peace’s As Is owing to the gelding being aimed at Burghley (1-4 September), however in a change of plan the pair ran across country and finished clear inside to take second on 30.2.

He was also 13th with his Tokyo partner Ballaghmor Class (owned by Karyn Shuter, Angela Hislop and Val Ryan) after they jumped clear – but as the pair were not chasing the clock they picked up 7.43 time-penalties. The pair are making their final preparations for the World Eventing Championships next month in Pratoni, Italy.

Oliver had already confirmed Hazeldines & Mitchell Fox Group’s Tregilder would not take part in the cross-country phase and be saved for Burghley, and he also did not run Diana and Paul Ridgeon’s Swallow Springs. Oliver was unseated from Sir John Peace and Charlotte Cole’s Crazy Du Loir at fence 12 part C, the water combination.

Tom McEwen was third on Alison Swinburn and John and Chloe’s 13-year-old gelding Brookfield Quality. The pair jumped clear but had 6.4 time-penalties to finish on 34.6

Tom described the round on Brookfield Quality – who was formerly a ride of Piggy March until July when Tom took over – as a “fact-finding mission”.

“Riding a horse that’s been ridden by probably the best rider in the world is quite tricky to follow. Pig’s has been really helpful. I’m just getting to know him really. He’s got this big jump that kind of hangs in there and I’ve got to find my balance with him, and it’s about finding the flow of the round. He’s a heck of a character and he was super,” he told H&H.

“If I went round again now I’d tweak a few things but that was today was all about; let him run and try and find our partnership really. At the top water (fence 12ABC) it was a six or a five [stride]. I would 100% go on five next time. I thought I’d pop the oxer so I thought I had the six, but the five was definitely there. The final combination (20ABC) was fine but I’d probably do it on three and two next time. He’s a great jumper so you can trust the flow. The more rhythm you have, obviously the faster you are.”

Discussing course-designer Alec Lochore’s track Tom said there were “plenty of questions”.

“It’s a proper track and you have the terrain as well. For the last few years I think a lot of us haven’t really been riding proper tracks and people have come here to find a few things out. There’s no real easy way out where things are difficult – they are difficult and you’ve got to try it. Nothing here is impossible but still there’s plenty to be done. There’s lots of combinations, that if you get away with a few things early on, tend to catch you out a little bit later,” he said.

“I’m having a great weekend so I’m obviously going to be positive about it, but I think to get the right horse and rider combinations at Badmintons and Burghleys, this is the way it needs to be. It’s probably more of a four-star plus if I’m really honest.”

Tom McEwen currently leads the Blair Castle Horse Trials CCI3*-L with Brookfield Cavalier Cruise and the CCI4*-L with Luna Mist ahead of the final showjumping phase today.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.