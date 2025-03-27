New-look frangible fences, Badminton first-timers, and more things the horse world is talking about

Thoresby’s frangible fences
A new era of frangible cross-country fences will be use on tracks at the Eventing Spring Carnival at Thoresby this week (28 to 30 March). The CCI4*-S dressage starts today (27 March) and the fences will be used on courses across the levels during the event. The series of fences all work on existing MIM technology used in frangible tables, and as also seen in the deformable trakehner used at Osberton 2024. The difference now is that the team of experts has found ways to incorporate the frangible parallelogram “chassis” into different types of fences, which have a more traditional aesthetic than the “Meccano-like” tables seen on courses previously. “It’s a step on the road. It’s not an end result. The more people that push barriers and expand on ideas, the better,” said Stuart Buntine, course-designer and director of organisers BEDE Events.
Find out more and watch how the fences work
Badminton first-timers
World champion Yasmin Ingham is set to make her Mars Badminton Horse Trials debut this year. Yasmin is entered for the Gloucestershire five-star (8 to 11 May) with Rehy DJ, affectionately known as “Piglet”, whom she has partnered from young riders to five-star. The pair have finished in the top 10 at CCI5* on three occasions – they have scooped third place at Luhmühlen twice and were 10th at Pau last autumn. They head an exciting international line-up of Badminton rookies.
Discover more about this year’s Badminton debutants
Warnings issued in major review
A seismic review into equine traceability in Ireland has warned the country faces food safety risks and further reputational damage unless action is taken. Professor Patrick Wall undertook a “root and branch” review of the systems in the country, following shocking scenes unearthed in last summer’s RTÉ documentary, Horses – making a killing. Professor Wall set out how a user-friendly, integrated, digital system would improve traceability as part of 30 recommendations, from which the DAFM has produced an action plan with specific deadlines in 2025 and 2026.
