



Grafennact wins with new rider

Harry Meade (pictured, top) and Grafennacht won the CCI4*-L at Montelibretti during a “fact-finding” mission to Italy, securing their five-star qualification. Amanda Gould’s 13-year-old mare competed at CCI5* with William Fox-Pitt and joined Harry after William retired from top-level competition last year. “It was a long way to go to get a qualification – three days’ driving there and back – but it was a really useful week in terms of building our partnership and for me to learn a bit more about her,” said Harry.

Appeal after dog attack

A rider whose horse was badly bitten by a loose dog on a beach has shared her story to raise awareness of the issue. Mel Howard’s 18-year-old gelding, Frosty, sustained injuries to his belly and leg in the incident on 17 February in Frinton, Essex, and required veterinary treatment. He is healing, but Mel is keen to find the owner to prevent any other attacks. “I’m traumatised; Frosty was rearing, bucking and kicking,” she said. “I was shouting at the owner to get the dog and he was saying ‘I’m trying’ – but it only stopped because my horse kicked the dog. The dog lay there for five or 10 minutes; I thought he’d killed it.” Police are appealing for witnesses to call 101 or use the online reporting function, quoting crime reference number 42/22372/25.

Horses failed by lack of turnout and owner knowledge

Most horses’ needs are not being met, a comprehensive new report commissioned by the RSPCA has found. The aim was to address the ongoing “horse crisis” and the report was carried out by the University of Bristol, Human Behaviour Change for Life and University College Dublin. It indicated four key drivers of welfare issues. These were: a proliferation of horse keepers lacking in practical knowledge, skills and experience; a mismatch of the supply and demand of certain equine types; a lack of equine-keeping facilities with adequate provision for turnout, grazing and socialisation; and a lack of provision for the lifetime welfare of all equines, including planning and careful decision-making from birth to death. “We’re hoping to start the conversation with stakeholders about how we can work together to build a good life for horses,” RSPCA senior scientific manager for equines Mark Kennedy told H&H.

