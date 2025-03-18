



The owner of a horse who was badly bitten by a loose dog on a beach wants to raise awareness of the issue – and said she is concerned about what the dog might do in future.

Mel Howard’s 18-year-old gelding Frosty is healing, four weeks on from the incident on the beach in Frinton, Essex, but she is keen to find the owner to prevent any other attacks.

“I just think if it’s done that, what’s its future?” she said.

Mel told H&H Frosty is kept within hacking distance of the beach so she rides him there frequently. On that morning, they had just got on to the beach when she saw the dog and its owner in front.

“I was calling them but it was windy and they didn’t hear,” she said. “Then, as soon as they looked round, the dog came over. I stood still so the owner could catch the dog – but he didn’t.”

Mel said the dog, which she said appeared to be a “pocket bully” type, started biting Frosty, and still the owner was unable to catch it.

“It felt like it went on for a long time,” she said. “I’m traumatised; Frosty was rearing, bucking and kicking. I was shouting at the owner to get the dog and he was saying ‘I’m trying’ – but it only stopped because my horse kicked the dog. The dog lay there for five or 10 minutes; I thought he’d killed it.”

Mel said Frosty had been bitten on his belly; the dog had ripped off a section of his skin, and on his leg. He has had veterinary treatment and is healing well, although she said he has seemed more jumpy and spooky since the incident. Police have appealed for any witnesses to the attack.

“Lots of people have shared it; the community is putting effort in,” she said, adding that there were two people with the dog, and that the one trying to catch it was male.

“Everyone has been really generous and paid my vet’s bills as a friend set up a fundraising page secretly,” Mel said. “That was beautiful so it’s now about awareness and accountability.

“I’m really worried about what that dog could do in future. It’s the way it was; not frightened, it just walked slowly over, and it makes me fearful for other beach users, animals or walkers. It was windy and cold and the owners wouldn’t have heard me calling to be able to get the dog; I get that it was bad luck but if you’re going to have a dog, maybe be more aware and not have it loose.”

A spokesperson for Essex Police said officers are investigating the incident.

“It happened near the golf club on The Esplanade [at about 9am] on Monday, 17 February and the horse sustained a serious injury to its leg,” he said.

“We want to locate the owner of the dog who is described as wearing a big coat and a beanie-style hat and walking three dogs. We believe there were multiple people in the area and filming the incident and need anyone with information or footage to contact us.”

Any witnesses can call 101 or use the online reporting function, quoting crime reference number 42/22372/25.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now