    • A Hickstead send-off for a special horse

    Former Hickstead Derby winner Can Ya Makan enjoyed a final lap of honour in front of appreciative crowds on the closing day of the 2025 Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby meeting to mark his official retirement from sport.

    Shane Breen’s 2022 winner had one last canter around the famous International Arena, before, as tradition dictates, the 19-year-old’s saddle was removed and a garland placed around his neck. He was led from the ring with a guard of honour cheering him out under the famous Hickstead arch.

    “He definitely doesn’t think he should retire; as we went round just now, he spotted the jumps and was pulling me towards them!” Shane said. “I had to say ‘It’s not your day; you’ve had your day’.”

    The horse flies are back

    You know the British summer has arrived when you find yourself – and your horse – battling the dreaded horse flies. But did you know that it is only the females that bite? They do so because they need to drink blood to support their egg production; the males feed on nectar.

    Have you noticed that dark horses tend to attract horse flies more than their lighter companions? This because the flies are attracted by dark, rapidly moving objects, sweat and carbon dioxide. So you may find light-coloured fly rugs are a good choice to protect horses from flies during turnout.

    Got a sharp one? This may help…

    Do you have a sensitive horse who can be more reactive than you’d like when you first get on? Darren Hegarty, who has produced horses to top level in eventing, showing and showjumping, has shared with us some simple groundwork exercises that take only a few minutes but will pay dividends in building safe habits, connection and trust for when you are in the saddle.

    Establishing good manners and softness before you hop on board will increase the likelihood of success and will help you feel confident that you and the horse are singing from the same hymn sheet. Teaching these simple steps from the ground also allows the horse to listen, learn and respond, and they are a great tool for setting up the foundations before ridden work.

