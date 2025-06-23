Farewell to much-missed equestrian supporter known for his dedication – and his mints





Roger Taylor, the much-loved supporter of the equestrian community affectionately known as “Roger the Mint”, died on 27 April after a short illness, aged 76.

Roger was born in St Albans, Hertfordshire, and grew up in a farming family with his twin sister Rowena. It was Rowena’s early love of horses and ponies that introduced Roger to the equestrian world, an involvement that grew into a lifelong passion.

In his teenage years, Roger also developed a love of cars and a lasting devotion to Radio Caroline, whose music and broadcasts remained a constant companion throughout his life.

Roger’s journey in the equestrian scene began in the early 1970s, when Rowena encouraged him to help at South Herts branch of the Pony Club’s camps. He quickly became a familiar face at Patchetts Green Equestrian Centre and at many local shows, known for his calm, encouraging presence and generous spirit. His ever-present mints, shared with both humans and horses, earned him the fond nickname, Roger the Mint.

Following the closure of Patchetts, Roger remained a dedicated supporter of the equestrian community, frequently attending events across the Home Counties and beyond. In more recent years, he became a valued and regular presence at Bury Farm Equestrian Village, where his friendly manner and quiet support were greatly appreciated.

Roger will be remembered for his lifelong dedication to the equestrian world, his kindness and the enduring friendships he formed with riders, organisers and horses alike.

He is survived by Rowena, his elder sister Sheena and many close friends, who became his extended family. A private burial took place in Devon in accordance with his family’s wishes.

Plans for a memorial event in Roger’s honour will be shared in due course.

