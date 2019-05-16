First fantasy showjumping league launched

Showjumping fans can get more involved with their sport this season thanks to a new Nations Cup fantasy league.

The FEI has teamed up with fantasy game specialist company Feeling Sports to “jump into the esports revolution”, with what they promise will be a “game-changer” for all who love horses and equestrian sport.

The Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Fantasy Game season starts with the first of the Europe division one legs, at La Baule, France, tomorrow (17 May), and continues throughout the season, concluding at the Nations Cup final in Barcelona in October.

The game, presented in English, French and German, is available for computers, smartphones and tablets, and registration is free.

Each participant will pick a fantasy team from the rider list, and can make predictions such as the number of clear rounds jumped and the best combination on the team.

Points will be awarded for correct predictions made in different categories, and players can compete in public or private leagues.

“We’ve seen that fantasy sports play an enormous role in driving deeper connection between sports fans and real-life sports”, said FEI commercial director Ralph Straus.

“Feeling Sports is the specialist in fantasy online games and we are excited about this collaboration. We believe the launch of the fantasy game will be a fresh, unique way for fans to interact throughout the season, not only with their favourite athletes and teams, but also engaging with other avid equestrian fans all over the world.”

The overall league leader, who will be named at the end of this season, will win a VIP trip for two to the 2020 Nations Cup final, including flights, accommodation, behind-the-scenes access and a chance to meet top riders.

