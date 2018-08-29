Two horses do not make it through first Burghley trot-up

Two horses were held and then withdrawn from the holding box at the first horse inspection of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials today (29 September).

Joseph Murphy’s first ride, Fernhill Frankie II (pictured top), was sent to the holding box after their initial presentation. The Irish rider then withdraw the grey 11-year-old before representing to the ground jury of Angela Tucker, Dr Ernst Topp and Sándor Fülöp.

The second horse that will not be taking any further part in the Lincolnshire four-star event is Italian Clelia Casiraghi’s ride, Verdi. The first-timer’s 16-year-old, owned by Doretta Colnahi, was also sent to the holding box, but they decided to withdraw before representing.

Away Cruising, the mount of Harry Meade, proved to be a handful on the trot-up. The grey, owned by Charlotte Opperman, showed off some extra moves to the crowd, but was accepted.

Rebecca Gibbs also had her hands full with De Beers Dilletante, owned by Sarah Bliss. The 16-year-old bay, displayed some passage, and looked to be very much enjoying the occasion.

To the confusion of onlookers, the first of Mark Todd’s two rides, NZB Campino, was trotted up by fellow Kiwi Tim Price. But by the time NZB Campino was accepted, Mark had run into the arena in time to trot up his second ride, Kiltubrid Rhapsody.

The Worshipful Company of Farriers best shod horse award went to Coolys Luxury, the mount of Tom Crisp, shod by James Hayter.

The first day of dressage gets underway tomorrow with the first of Oliver Townend’s three rides, MHS King Joules, starting their test at 9.30am. Find out what time other top combinations will be in action.

Don’t miss H&H’s Burghley preview, including a full form guide and a scorecard to fill in for every rider, on sale now (issue dated Thursday 23 August), and you can read the full report in next week’s magazine (Thursday 6 September).