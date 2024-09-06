Firm responsible for feed that killed +40 horses admits contamination – and had been warned about this before





The company that delivered feed to a US farm at which more than 40 horses have died has admitted it contained a substance toxic to horses – 20 months after contamination caused deaths in a deer herd.

It has been reported that up to 70 horses died at Beutler & Son Rodeo Company in Oklahoma at the end of August, and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food & Forestry confirmed it was investigating.

On 31 August, Livestock Nutrition Center (LNC) president Ronnie Castlebury put out a statement to say the company is “truly sorry for what the Beutler family is going through”.

“Our preliminary tests show a load of feed delivered to Beutler & Son Rodeo Company in Elk City contained monensin, which can be toxic to horses,” the statement read. “This likely occurred due to a combination of a failed cleanout procedure and a sensor malfunction. We have confirmed this is an isolated incident to this single load of feed from a single facility and no other feed has been impacted and is safe for animal consumption.

“We take this seriously and are working with the state departments of agriculture in Oklahoma and Kansas and the FDA [US Food & Drug Administration] to get to the root cause of the problem and will take any and all corrective actions needed.

“Words are cheap but we are dedicated to assist and support the Beutler family and make this right because our customers and employees expect and deserve it.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Messrs Bennie and Rhett Beutler and family and everyone affected by the recent tragic event at their ranch. The loss of so many valued animals is devastating.”

On 15 December 2022, the FDA sent LNC a warning letter relating to an inspection of its Texas manufacturing facility that August. The letter, which was published online, said the inspection was a result of a consumer complaint “involving multiple illnesses and deaths in one of your customer’s fallow deer herds after consuming a non-medicated deer feed… that was manufactured by your firm and shipped to your customer”.

The letter said the LNC’s third-party lab analysed samples of feed from the customer “as well as your retention samples” and reported the presence of monensin sodium, “a medicated feed ingredient, which the deer feed was not formulated to include”.

“Medicated cattle feed containing monensin is safe for use in cattle only and may result in toxic reactions if consumed by unapproved species, such as deer,” the letter said.

“Based on the sample results, necropsy reports, and other diagnostic findings from the deer that consumed this feed, the evidence indicates that the deer died from monensin toxicity. Your firm conducted a recall of this deer feed on July 27, 2022.”

The FDA said the inspection found “significant violations” of good practice, hazard analysis and “risk-based preventive controls” measures, and details the ways in which the LNC’s responses to the FDA’s observations were inadequate.

“This letter notifies you of our concerns and provides you an opportunity to address them,” the letter states. “Failure to adequately address this matter may lead to legal or regulatory action, including without limitation, seizure and injunction.”

A spokesperson for LNC confirmed to H&H that the FDA carried out a compliance follow-up inspection at the facility in May 2023. The FDA considered the evidence and issued a “close-out” letter that July, stating: “It appears that you have addressed the violations” mentioned in the warning letter.

“This letter does not relieve you or your firm from the responsibility of taking all necessary steps to assure sustained compliance with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and its implementing regulations or with other relevant legal authority,” the close-out letter states.

“The agency expects you and your firm to maintain compliance and will continue to monitor your state of compliance. This letter will not preclude any future regulatory action should violations be observed during a subsequent inspection or through other means.”

