New dressage game pitches armchair judges against the world

Fancy pitching your judging skills against the world? Reckon you can tell the difference between a half-pass worth a 10 to one worth an eight? The FEI has launched a new online league for fans to put their armchair judging to the test.

The federation has partnered with SAP, the world’s largest enterprise application software company, to launch the FEI eLeague Dressage series.

This is an expansion of the spectator judging app and fans will be able to collect points across the FEI Dressage World Cup series.

It is the FEI’s first official digital fan series and the winner will be announced after the final World Cup qualifier at ‘s-Hertogenbosch (14 to 17 March).

They will win a VIP trip for two to the FEI Dressage World Cup Final in Gothenburg (3 to 7 April) and will go behind the scenes and meet the riders.

“The FEI eLeague Dressage is the future of fan engagement,” said FEI commercial director Ralph Straus.

“Fans will participate actively in the series, not only by judging, but also by sharing content.

“Together with SAP we are committed to audience engagement and we hope equestrian fans all over the world will enjoy this exciting opportunity.”

Players will collect points by their success in playing the judging game and a live leaderboard on the FEI website will show the current rankings.

New ways to collect bonus points will be added, which will include things such as interacting with FEI social media channels or posting content online.

“This is our second big project together with the FEI, following the success of the spectator judging app, which was also implemented at this year’s World Equestrian Games in Tryon,” said Henrike Paetz, global head of the SAP equestrian programme.

“We are excited about collaborating with the FEI and we look forward to creating more fan experiences in the future.”

