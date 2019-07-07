Trending:

‘He feels like Avebury’: Andrew Nicholson’s high praise for his Barbury victor

Hannah Lemieux

Andrew Nicholson continued his domination at Barbury International Horse Trials when claiming his sixth big win at the venue in the CCI4*-S on Swallow Springs today (Sunday, 7 July).

The top New Zealand rider was sitting in equal sixth overnight following the dressage, alongside eventual third Alexander Bragg (Hester), with a score of 29.4 coming into the final day of the short-format competition.

Young rider Mollie Summerland had set a hot pace in the feature class when posting an impressive 23.8 dressage aboard Charly Van Ter Heiden. The 21-year-old maintained a cool head throughout the three phases, however one pole down showjumping saw them settle for second 1.2 penalties behind the winning pair.

Andrew was full of praise for 11-year-old Swallow Springs — a flashy grey son of Chillout who has 944 British Eventing points — and who is owned by Diana and Paul Ridgeon. He even compared him to his three-time Burghley winner Avebury, who also won at Barbury four-times.

Swallow Springs has always been a very good horse and he’s been consistent at winning prizes,” said Andrew.

“I trust him a little bit more now whereas before I used to protect him too much — now I can put pressure on him. He felt like Avebury going round the cross-country today, he’s got a stack of speed.”

Andrew also claimed Saturday’s CCI3*-S section B on the eight-year-old son of Meneusekal, As Is, who is owned by Deborah Sellar. The pair fended off Piggy French and Brookfield Inocent by one penalty.

Piggy was the victor of CCI3*-S section A on John and Chloe Perry and Alison Swinburn’s Brookfield Quality — a ride of Piggy’s since April this year.

Adam Harvey and Picasso V took the runner-up spot after rolling a pole in the showjumping, finishing 1.8 penalties in arrears.

Don’t miss the full report from the Barbury International Horse Trials in the 11 July issue of Horse & Hound.

 

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.

 