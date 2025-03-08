



The owner of the much loved Welsh section C Gwenllan Birt has paid tribute to him after his death, aged 25.

Ellena Thomas’ Birt had been part of the Thomas family for 15 years. He was originally loaned by Amy Trevor to Ellena when she was just 14, then was given to her.

“I came off a Dartmoor on to him so he taught me so much and had a great career until he retired aged 16,” said Ellena. During this time, the pair qualified for Horse of the Year Show twice and he finished third in the open Welsh section C and D final at the Royal International Horse Show.

Evergreen, a 23-year-old Gwenllan Birt returned to the show ring in 2023, and ended the season crowned Senior Showing and Dressage Ltd supreme in-hand champion at the London International Horse Show.

“He was such a character right until the end,” said Ellena, adding “you wouldn’t have thought he was 25 years old.”

Gwenllan Birt died at home following a sudden and short illness.

“He’d been out in the field the day before and the strange thing is, he’d had a health check just the week before – his feet and teeth were done and his vaccinations were updated. He was feeling so well,” Ellena said.

“I’m glad he went on his own terms, and I’m pleased to know that he knew I was there.”

