Farewell to a medal-winning British superstar, a historic HOYS double, and other things the horse world is talking about





A sad farewell to a medal-winning British superstar

Classic Briolinca, owned by Julia Hornig and Gareth and Rebecca Hughes, has died following complications related to colic. Gareth and Briolinca were part of the silver medal-winning team at the 2022 World Championships, and were on the team that won gold the following year at the Europeans. She retired in May, on her 18th birthday. “We always knew she was special but you never really know because what makes them is their heart and their try. There’s a big difference between training a horse to grand prix and having a grand prix horse,” said Gareth.

Read the full tribute

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl on the home routine that yielded Olympic success

In this exclusive feature for H&H subscribers, double Olympic champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndl has discussed her training programme with her now-retired 17-year-old mare TSF Dalera BB. Jessica talks about her bond with Dalera, the mare’s love of turnout with her field companion Forsazza De Malleret, and cantering together through the forest. Although Dalera has retired from competition, she will remain in work and appear at some shows on a farewell tour. “I think she would be super disappointed if I didn’t continue to ride her!” Jessica said. “Luckily we have got some more shows together, not to compete, but to enjoy each other and to give the audience that chance to feel that too.”

Read this exclusive feature

14-year-old rider scores two historic HOYS doubles

Young showjumper Hollie Gerken enjoyed a day to remember yesterday (11 October) when she cemented herself in the HOYS history books. Hollie claimed a second consecutive Demolition Services Ltd Leady Pony Showjumper of the Year title, this time with Galaxy V, having won the Blue Chip pony newcomers final earlier in the day on Jonkers Keyano. No one has ever won the titles in the same year. Hollie said: “I never would have believed it.”

Read the full story

To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout Horse of the Year Show, London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout HOYS, Maryland, Pau, London International and more with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now