Equine flu vaccinations reminder one year after major outbreak *H&H Plus*

Are you up to date with the 2020 flu vaccination rules for your equestrian sport’s governing body? H&H is here to help...
Competitors are reminded to check flu vaccination rules as the spring competition season swings into view.
February marks a year since the 2019 outbreak, which temporarily halted racing and resulted in new regulations and practices to try to protect the UK’s horse population and prevent its spread.
Rules from 2019 have changed slightly for 2020 for many of the affiliated bodies.
You may also be interested in…
Equine flu
Equine influenza is a very effective virus that spreads rapidly between horses that don’t have antibodies to protect them so
Exemptions for horses that suffer serious reactions to flu vaccinations *H&H Plus*
Official figures indicate that for every 10,000 vaccines administered, around five horses have a severe reaction, so one governing body
Horse & Hound’s definitive guide to equine vaccinations *H&H Plus*
Find out what vaccinations your horse needs and when they should be given with Horse & Hound’s expert guide