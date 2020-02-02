Equine flu vaccinations reminder one year after major outbreak *H&H Plus*

Are you up to date with the 2020 flu vaccination rules for your equestrian sport’s governing body? H&H is here to help...

Competitors are reminded to check flu vaccination rules as the spring competition season swings into view.

February marks a year since the 2019 outbreak, which temporarily halted racing and resulted in new regulations and practices to try to protect the UK’s horse population and prevent its spread.

Rules from 2019 have changed slightly for 2020 for many of the affiliated bodies.

