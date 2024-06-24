Equestrians recognised in The King’s birthday honours list





Equestrians were among those recognised for their contribution to society, in The King’s birthday honours list.

Former Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) CEO Ed Bracher, who chairs the Equine Assisted Services Partnership, was appointed OBE for services to disabled people. Richard Moore, director of One Equine Trust, was appointed MBE for services to equine-assisted therapy and learning in Northern Ireland. John Fletcher was also appointed MBE, for services to Shire horse conservation.

The British Empire Medal was awarded to Sue Burton, founder of Remus Memorial Horse Sanctuary, for services to equine welfare, and Carol Hipkin, founder and chief instructor of the RDA Colchester (Garrison) group, for services to young people.

An RDA spokesperson told H&H: “RDA is very fortunate to have thousands of dedicated volunteers, many of whom give a huge amount of their time to us over many years. So it always brings us great pleasure to see the incredible efforts of RDA volunteers recognised on the national stage.

“We would like to extend very warm congratulations to Carol (Car to her friends). Car set up the group in 1987 and has been coaching young people with a wide range additional needs and encouraging volunteers ever since. This award is testament to Car’s incredible achievements and long service.

“We were also delighted to see Ed Bracher appointed OBE. This is a very well deserved award, and so many people from within the RDA community have reached out with messages of congratulations for Ed. We could not be happier for him.”

Mr Moore told H&H he hopes his honour will help shine a light on the power of equine-assisted therapy.

“This is an opportunity for leverage and recognition,” he said. “We have very little engagement at state level but it can have an enormous impact. We’re talking about the relationship with the horse and what skilled practitioners can do with that.”

Mr Fletcher founded Gentle Giants Shire Horses with his daughter Stacy.

The family said: “We as a family are extremely proud to announce that Dad, John, has been awarded an MBE for his years of hard work and dedication in promoting the Shire horse.”

Ms Burton set up her sanctuary in 1983.

“I am very proud and honoured to be selected but have always loved the work I do and have been honoured to care for so many wonderful creatures who have taught me so much,” she said. “Of course though, none of that would be possible without the help and support of all our lovely members and supporters, staff and volunteers over the years.”

