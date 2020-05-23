Equestrian world goes over and above to help during pandemic

The equestrian world has continued to show its kindness in helping those affected by the global pandemic.

We round up more efforts from the businesses and individuals who have gone over and above to help during these difficult times.

Supplement brand Equine Products UK Ltd has donated £5 to the NHS for every order over £40, as well as giving a “Tiger King” poster signed by sponsored rider Ben Hobday to the first 100 customers to spend this amount.

The company has also donated much-needed products to the Newcastle Dog and Cat Shelter, which also houses horses and donkeys.

“The team hopes that by donating money to the NHS, supporting a beloved local charity and spreading some cheer – with a little help from Ben Hobday – we can put a smile on some faces up and down the UK,” said Equine Products general manager Enda Kelly.

Luxury footwear and accessory brand Fairfax & Favor has donated £61,123.97 to the NHS Charities Together; 10% of every online sale during April. The donation will go towards funding wellbeing packs for staff and volunteers on wards and departments as well as covering things such as travel, parking and accommodation costs, and any other items requested by NHS Charities Together that enhances the wellbeing of staff and volunteers.

Fairfax & Favor is continuing its charitable initiative this month with a limited edition navy and white NHS suede tassel on sale for £25, with the aim of raising a further £40,000 for charity.

Baileys Horse Feeds has donated four tonnes of feed for the rescued horses and ponies at World Horse Welfare’s Hall Farm, Norfolk.

“We were keen to make a contribution as soon as movement restrictions would allow,” said Graham Rice, Baileys business development manager and a re-homer of a World Horse Welfare companion pony.

“This gift of feed is a wonderful gesture. It’s brilliant Baileys chose us as the benefitting charity and we’re extremely grateful for this kind of support during these challenging times,” said World Horse Welfare’s Nikki Grint.

Equestrian retailer Harry Hall is awarding weekly “heroes” in a campaign aimed at applauding the UK frontline workers. Heroes can be nominated via the website or Facebook and each nomination will be given bronze membership to the Harry Hall One Club. The two most “compelling” nominations will also receive a special recognition gift donated by Harry Hall or one of its associated brands.

The business is also donating 10% of sales to NHS Charities Together, and holding four online showing competitions each week; the Harry Hall One Club Online Championship. For an optional £1 entry fee (donated to the NHS) owners can submit photos for classes such as best coloured, best action shot and best between the ears shot. Various prizes are up for grabs and the overall show champion will win £100.

The racing industry has stepped up to do its bit, with volunteers supporting the NHS by driving staff to and from hospitals, preparing and delivering meals, and collecting prescriptions for those unable to leave home.

Carol Nickels, administration manager at Pontefract racecourse, joined the NHS Volunteer Responders after she was furloughed last month.

“I knew straight away that I wanted to get out there and help other people,” she said.

“I’ve been to pick up prescriptions for elderly people who can’t leave the house, and have also been on the phone to someone who has been struggling mentally and with anxiety during lockdown, to put their mind at rest.”

Claira Miesegaes, Great British Racing’s communications and events executive, has been involved with weekly delivering of meals with charity Food4Heroes, which is cooking and delivering 50,000 meals each day.

Article continued below…

“We have been so impressed by the speed at which the scheme was initiated and is expanding, all thanks to the kindness of its supporters; from Tudor Hall School supplying a kitchen, to Ice Valley which has donated more than 10,000 bottles of water, to the celebrities who have used their social platforms to promote Food4Heroes, including Graham Norton and Jodie Whittaker,” said Claira.

Elsewhere in racing, trainer Rebecca Menzies, of Howe Hill Stables, is offering fans the opportunity to join the Rainbow Applause NHS Charity racing club. For £50, members can buy one lease share in the racehorse Rainbow Applause, a two-year-old filly by Camach, for 12 months.

Over the next year, all prize money won by Rainbow Applause, and all profits made by the racing club, will be donated to charities associated directly with the NHS. All members will be eligible to opt in to a draw for tickets to see the filly race and enjoy a day at the races as an “owner” – plus all members will be invited to an exclusive stable visit at Howe Hills, when lockdown restrictions allow.

