Collecting ring hospitality and latest brand ambassador news: catch up on the latest sponsorship signings

American Equus

British event rider Lauren Blades of Shannon Eventing has formed a new partnership with the luxury stirrups and spurs manufacturer.

Based in Gilbert, Arizona, American Equus crafts stirrups and spurs, from a lightweight and durable aluminium alloy, that are suitable for all disciplines.

“Having recently survived a broken stirrup while jumping, I decided to do some research to find a brand and design I can really trust,” said Lauren.

“A friend in America recommended American Equus and having tested them in all phases I absolutely love my E’LAN stirrups.

“They are crafted from aircraft grade aluminium, they are lightweight, incredibly strong and comfortable. As an added bonus they are also the most beautiful stirrups I have ever owned.”

Company founder and chief executive David Shano said the company “couldn’t be more pleased” to welcome Lauren as the newest member of the team.

Charles Owen

The helmet manufacturer is to sponsor a new feature at the BETA (British Equestrian Trade Association) International (20 to 22 January, 2019)

“The Spotlight” will be an entertainment and education theatre hosting celebrity interviews, business talks, seminars and the fashion show.

Charles Owen chairman Roy Burek said: “The Spotlight is an opportunity to showcase the latest in the equestrian industry and we are looking forward to sponsoring this innovative new part of the trade fair.”

Plusvital

The Irish equine science company has revealed a new partnership with Ireland’s international pony, junior and young rider European eventing medallist Melanie Young.

Melanie will act as an official brand ambassador for the company’s range of supplements.

“I’m delighted to develop this new partnership with Plusvital and love their EnerGene-Q10 in particular,” said Melanie.

“I’ve been using it since April of this year and I’ve really notice the difference in my horse, Sorbet, on the cross-country phases and in his recovery after events.”

Childéric Saddles UK

Dressage rider Henry Boswell has joined the company as an ambassador.

He joins Fiona Bigwood, Anders Dahl and Becky Moody in the group of riders supported by the brand.

“As a rider, I can feel a big difference in my horses,” said Henry.

“They feel looser and straighter with more swing in the trot. The design of the saddles enables the shoulder to be free and the back soft and through. I love them and so do my team and the horses.”

Shearwater Insurance

The company has been announced as Equine Register Ltd’s partner for equine insurance.

Equine Register provides and manages the Central Equine Database for the government, which is a legal requirement for all EU member states.

Stewart Everett, founder and chief executive of Equine Register, said: “Good insurance is an important part of being a responsible horse owner.

“We are delighted to have Shearwater on board as our partner in this area, to further underpin equine welfare and promote best practice. Shearwater shares our vision for the future within the equestrian world and is uniquely able to offer great advice, new offers and types of cover relevant to today’s owners and riders.”

Shearwater managing director Jeremy Lawton added: “Supporting correct horse ownership and promoting animal welfare is a central part of Shearwater’s business ethos, so we felt it was a great opportunity to join forces with Equine Register, a company that is helping to improve and encourage responsible horse ownership. As a partner we look forward to joining them on this exciting journey.”

Blenheim Palace Horse Trials

Three new sponsors have joined the SsangYong Blenheim Palace Horse Trials (13 to 16 September).

Clarendon Fine Art is supporting the Marlborough Pavilion, the horse trials’ main ringside hospitality facility which has the palace as its backdrop, and will be showcasing some of its artists there and on its trade stand.

TheraPlate, which makes therapeutic “power plates” for horses, is sponsoring a collecting ring-side lounge for owners, coaches and athletes, where they can relax with refreshments while they watch.

Moorgate Finance, one of the event’s cross-country fence sponsors, will be entertaining riders and owners in their exclusive hospitality area. They are planning to provide all riders with an individual photograph of themselves jumping their bespoke “Moorgate Flyer” fence, and will be on hand to discuss finance options for items such as horseboxes and arenas.

“The organising committee are extremely grateful to our sponsors who invest in the event and in so doing help us to finance the provision of facilities for our stakeholders. We are sure the riders, horses and owners will be appreciative of their involvement,” said event director Mandy Hervieu.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday